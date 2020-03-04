Baby Name: Blaise

Blaise

A variation of Blasius. The name of a 4th century saint who was gifted with miraculous healing powers. He is the patron saint of sore throat sufferers. French mathematician and physicist Blaise Pascal is another famous bearer of the name. He was a 17th century child prodigy who invented a calculating machine before he died at age 39. Stammerer

