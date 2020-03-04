Home Baby Names Biff Baby Name: Biff Pin FB ellipsis More Tweet Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Comment Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) Select Gender(s) boy either girl Popularity familiar popular unpopular unusual Origin Origin Origin Aboriginal Afghan African American Ancient Egyptian Arabic Aramaic Armenian Australian Austrian Aztec Basque Brazilian Breton Catalan Celtic Cherokee Cheyenne Chinese Cornish Croatian Czech Dakota Danish Dutch Egyptian English Etruscan Filipino Finnish Flemish French Gaelic German Greek Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hungarian Icelandic Indian Indonesian Irish Iroquois Italian Japanese Korean Krypton Late Latin Latin Mayan Mexican Middle English Nahuatl Native American Nigerian Norman Norse Norwegian Old English Old German Persian Phoenician Polish Polynesian Portuguese Romany (Gypsy) Russian Sanskrit Scandinavian Scottish Shoshone Slavic Somalian South African Spanish Swahili Swedish Swiss Syrian Teutonic Thai Turkish Unknown Urdu Vietnamese Welsh West African Yiddish Yoruban Zimbabwean Syllables 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Show Me Names Biff Shorthand for a handsome lunk, Biff was both the disillusioned son in Death of a Salesman and the blond bully in Back to the Future. meaning Nickname gender boy origin English popularity unpopular syllables 1 starts with B ends with F variations Biffe Bif popularity chart births Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Comments Add Comment Be the first to comment! Advertisement
