Benjamin

In the Old Testament, the youngest son of Jacob and Rachel, who died during childbirth. During the Middle Ages, the name was given to sons whose mothers had died giving birth. In the U.S., known for 18th century statesman and inventor, Benjamin Franklin, who signed the Declaration of Independence. A chart topper in Chile. Listed among the top 20 names in Australia, British Columbia, England, New Zealand, and Wales.

  • Son of my right hand
