Baby Name: Barbara

Barbara

The feminine form of "Barbarus" meaning "foreign" referring to the chatter made by non-Greek speaking people. A common Christian name known for St. Barbara, considered one of the most popular saints, martyred by her father who was in turn killed by lightning during the third century. Irish writer George Bernard Shaw gave the name a literary distinction when he published the play, "Major Barbara" in 1907. It was clearly influenced by actress Barbara Stanwyck who started her career in films during the late 1920s and television in the 1960s. Singer, actress, and film director Barbra Steisand brought attention to a form of the name. Stranger

