These Baby Names are Predicted to be Popular in 2022

While some names seem to never go out of style (hello, Michael and Elizabeth), others ebb and flow. (Just ask all the moms who named their daughters Khaleesi a few years back!)

So what names seem to be destined to rise up in 2022? Look to pop culture and popular trends for a little inspiration for your baby name.

Binge-Worthy Baby Names

We all spent a lot of time catching up on some must-see TV over the pandemic, and those names will likely inspire many baby names in 2022.

Bridgerton brought a whole load of wearable vintage names that'll be on everyone's lists next year—our money's on Eloise, Daphne, Penelope, Colin, Simon, and Benedict as the standouts.

Theodore (AKA Ted) could be another popular option, given its use in two feel-good shows over the pandemic—Schitt's Creek and Ted Lasso. (And Stevie, also from Schitt's Creek, is on a big rise for girls.)

Mare, an Irish take on Mary, comes to us from Mare of Easttown—meaning drop of the sea.

Nature Baby Names

With people spending more time in the great outdoors lately—and growing concern for the environment—nature-themed baby names will be on the rise in 2022.

Think offbeat botanical names like Lotus, Juniper (for boys or girls), Dahlia, Azalea, Iris, Briar, or Magnolia. Other natural names on the rise include Bear, Bee, Wren, Dove, Blaze, and Sunny.

And gem baby names will continue to rise, beyond the popular Ruby: Think Emerald, Onyx, Jasper, Opal, and Jade.

Wanderlust Baby Names

We may have tempered our traveling during the pandemic, but we haven't lost our passion for exploring the planet. And place names will definitely be trending—think names like Salem, Ocean, Prairie, Denver, Everest, Capri, River, and Aspen.

And we're also borrowing intriguing names from around the globe, such as Scandinavian favorites Astrid and Stellan, the Japanese Kenji, and Hawaiian baby name Koa.

Unisex Baby Names

With gender fluidity coming to the forefront, thanks to celebrities like Elliott Page, more parents are deliberately picking nonbinary names that can work for their child, no matter how they identify. That includes names like August, Avery, Finley, Rory, Blake, and Cameron.

Divine Baby Names

Names like Nevaeh and Angel have been on a downward turn, but that doesn't mean that all religious-themed names are out of vogue. Saint will be red hot for both boys and girls, and you'll find other unique Christian-style names, like Halo, Bishop, Creed, Reign, Promise, and Serenity.

But you'll find mythological god and goddess names in the mix as well, like Freya, Persephone, Atlas, Apollo, Artemis, Juno, Gaia, and Adonis gaining attention.

