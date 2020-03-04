In Roman mythology, Aurora was the Roman goddess of sunrise and the equivalent of the Greek goddess Eos. It was influenced during the 1800s by "Aurora Leigh," an 1856 poem by Elizabeth Barrett Browning and character "Aurora Raby" in Lord Byron's chief masterpiece and comic epic, "Don Juan," which he wrote from 1818 until nearly the end of his life. The name eventually reached a top 400 spot in 2003 and continued to climb to its current peak. It's also known by Disney fans as the name of "Sleeping Beauty" in most versions of the classic fairy tale. It follows the trend of the popular "a" ending.