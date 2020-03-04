Norman French form of the Old German name, Alberich. Also a place name in three states that was originally meant for boys, but has been given more frequently to girls since the 1970s. Appeared on the popularity chart in 1973 following the release of the fifth successful album from "soft rock" band, "Bread," featuring the hit song, "Aubrey," that greatly influenced its classic comeback from the Middle Ages. Name reached its peak in 2006, partly because of its trendy spelling with a "y" or its long "ee" sound that parents love. Rules with elf-wisdom.