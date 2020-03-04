Baby Name: Arthur

Arthur

Possibly derived from the Celtic "Artos" or the Irish "Art." Associated with the legendary King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. Influenced during the 19th century by the British military successes of Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington, who defeated Napoleon at Waterloo. He later became prime minister. In the U.S., ranked among the top 100 names for 90 years, mostly among the top 20. Preferred in Belgium and France. King

  • Noble one
Comments

