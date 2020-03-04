Derived from the Hebrew Channah which is a form of Hannah and the name of a New Testament prophetess who recognized Jesus as the Messiah. Also known for Saint Anne, the mother of The Virgin Mary and the patron of Quebec and Brittany. A royal name for an 18th century Russian empress who ruled from 1730 to 1740. In literature, the name of the title character in the novel "Anna Karenina" by Russian author Leo Tolstoy. Former model, actress, and sex symbol Anna Nicole Smith, born Vicki Lynn Marshall, also comes to mind. Used to form several name combinations such as Annabella, Annabeth, and Anna-Lisa. Name of a king