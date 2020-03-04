Baby Name: Amy
Amy
Derived from Old French "aimee" and heavily influenced by the instant success of Amy Grant, contemporary Christian and pop singer, when she debuted in 1977, produced her first No. 1 hit in 1979 and released a platinum album in 1982. Name listed among the top 10 from 1969 to 1981 and is still popular today for its trendy long "ee" sound, yet traditional "y" spelling. Beloved
|
births
Comments