The name came into fashion in 1854 after the Battle of Alma was fought near the Alma River in the Crimea. Its related to the term "alma mater' that means "fostering mother" in Latin and was used in ancient Rome for the mother goddess, in medieval Christianity for the Virgin Mary, and recently for the college or university a person has attended. The name was listed among the top 100 from the end of the 19th century until 1927 and has faded in usage. Soul