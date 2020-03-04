Modern Latin form of Alice, which is a short form for the Old French name, Adelais.Trendy choice for girls because of the "ia" combination and the long "ee" sound in its variations. Long-lasting name that peaked on the chart at No. 40 in 1984 and stayed within the top 100 choices until 1999 because of the influence of actress Alicia Silverstone and two of her major films, "The Crush" in 1993 and "Clueless" in 1995. Continues to hold onto its popularity in the 2000s with the help of award-winning R & B singer Alicia Keys.