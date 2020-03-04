Baby Name: Alec
Alec
A nickname for Alexander. Used as an independent name since the 19th century. English actor Sir Alec Guinness, is a famous bearer of the name. He received an Academy Award for his role in the 1957 film, "The Bridge on the River Kwai," but is perhaps best-known for his role as Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" film trilogy.
