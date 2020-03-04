A modern feminine form of Alan that debuted on the popularity chart in 1944 during the peak of actress Lana Turner's career during the 1940s and 1950s. Lana, who bears a form of the name, starred in 26 films between 1937 and the year "Alana" hit the chart, The name climbed into the top 300 in 1996, following the 1995 hit release of "The Brady Bunch Movie," starring Alanna Ubach. It was influenced more recently by Disney's "That's So Raven's" character, "Alana," introduced in 2004 and portrayed by Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon, which led the name into the top 200.