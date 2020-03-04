Baby Name: Adlai

This name, a minor biblical character, is most associated with two-time 1950s Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson. Widely respected for his wit and intellect, Adlai Stevenson has been a subject in a Simpsons episode (giving the name a little pop culture cred) and is the title of a song by indie pop-folk singer Sufjan Stevens. Consider it retro-cool (and suitable for both a boy or a girl).

