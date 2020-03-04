Baby Name: Adelaide
Adelaide
A common royal name notable for the wife of the Holy Roman Emperor Otto the Great who was revered as a saint and for the wife of King William IV who lent her name to the capital of South Australia. It was popularized by Nathan Detroit's girlfriend in the 1950 hit musical "Guys and Dolls" that was adapted into a film in 1955. The name is derived from the elements "adal" and "heid."
|meaning
|
|gender
|origin
|popularity
|syllables
|starts with
|ends with
|nicknames
|variations
|popularity chart
|
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comments