Baby Name: Adelaide

Popularity
Syllables

Adelaide

A common royal name notable for the wife of the Holy Roman Emperor Otto the Great who was revered as a saint and for the wife of King William IV who lent her name to the capital of South Australia. It was popularized by Nathan Detroit's girlfriend in the 1950 hit musical "Guys and Dolls" that was adapted into a film in 1955. The name is derived from the elements "adal" and "heid."

meaning
  • Noble, serene
gender
origin
popularity
syllables
starts with
ends with
nicknames
variations
popularity chart
births
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com