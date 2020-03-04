Baby Name: Addison
Addison
A surname that originated from a personal name derived from Addie or Adie which was a pet form of Adam during the Middle Ages. Sporadically used during the late 19th century, it faded from use until 1986. More popular as a girl's name, especially when connected to Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery, the "Grey's Anatomy" character.
