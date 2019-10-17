18 Illegal Baby Names You Might Want to Keep Off Your List
There aren't a lot of rules about baby names in the U.S. But you might want to reconsider these banned baby names from other countries around the world.
There are few truly illegal baby names here in the U.S. Most states prohibit using baby names with numerals in it (so you can't name your baby #1, for instance), obscenities, and some states have (admittedly very generous) character limits for the first name. But given some of the oddball names that have been documented in the past—such as parents naming their kids Loser or Lemonjello—maybe there should be a few more limits on what can be used.
Other countries, however, have much stricter rules about what names you can give your baby. Here's a look at some of the illegal baby names from around the world—and some other infamous names you should probably cross off your list.
Adolf/Adolph
Illegal worldwide
Once a popular name throughout Europe, but its association with the German leader responsible for the slaughter of millions has led to the nearly universal ban on using the baby name. Where it does crop up, however, is usually within white supremacist hate groups.
@
Illegal in China
Chinese authorities refused to allow this name, which was pronunced "Ai-ta" in Mandarin. Prince may have used a symbol for his name for a bit, but I think it's best left to musical legends.
Nutella
Illegal in France
The French love the spread, but don't love it as a baby name. The parents who gave their daughter this name rebranded her as the more universally beloved Ella. (P.S. Consider skipping out on any brand names as baby names, as a rule. Switzerland also banned brand names, including posh ones like Mercedes.)
Robocop
Illegal in Mexico
While Mexico banned this baby name, many other movie heroes (and villains) are still welcome here. Plenty of parents have named their kids Kal-El (Superman's Kryptonian name), and Kylo and Anakin are up-and-coming baby names, despite their association with Star Wars villains.
Sex Fruit
Illegal in New Zealand
New Zealand declared this an illegal baby name. I'm willing to bet the child who was almost given that name is pretty happy with the judge's decision.
Anus/Anal
Illegal in Denmark and New Zealand
And you should ban them, too—along with any other name that are related to a body part that could make your child the butt of jokes. (Pun definitely intended.)
Spinach
Illegal in Australia
The veggie is good for you, but not exactly good as a baby name—which is probably why Australia kept one couple from giving it to their child.
Akuma
Illegal in Japan
Definitely consider a baby name's meaning before you pick it—Japan declared Akuma an illegal baby name, because it means "devil."
Aryan
Illegal worldwide
Although this name has roots in Iran and India, it's now nearly universally associated with the Aryan ideal as espoused by the Nazis—and giving your child this name may set him or her up for a difficult time. If you like the sound of it, stick with Aria/Arya for girls, and go with the differentiated spelling, Arian, for boys.
Osama Bin Laden
Illegal in Germany
The country said no when one couple tried to name their baby this. See: Adolf.
Santa Claus
Illegal in Ohio
A judge in Ohio said no when an adult tried to take on the big man's moniker. Plus, that'd be hard to explain to all the Santa-loving kids on the playground.
Thor
Illegal in Portugal
It's a lot of name to live up to—and it's also not a Portuguese name, which is why Portugal banned it.
Cyanide
Illegal in the United Kingdom
A woman in Wales gave this poisonous name to her daughter, in homage to the potent drug that killed Hitler. But Welsh courts disagreed with the concept. Other countries have banned similar dark names—like Jinx—as well.
Messiah
Illegal in the United States
A judge tried (unsuccessfully) to stop a child from getting that name here in the U.S. (and in fact, 33 girls and nearly 2,000 boys scored the name last year alone). But in many other countries, title names—including Duke, Prince, King, and Queen—are banned. But what about made-up titles like Khaleesi?
Talula Does the Hula in Hawaii
Illegal in New Zealand
The New Zealand girl who was given this mouthful of a name appealed to the courts for a change when she turned nine. Life lesson: Keep your baby's name short and sweet.
Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116
Illegal in Sweden
This name (somehow, pronounced "Albin") was banned in Sweden. Consider skipping any name that might be hard for people to pronounce—like the Abcde name that 6 sets of parents picked last year.
