Science Proves You Can't Hold Your Baby Too Much A new study shows that cuddling your baby (early and often!) has huge benefits when it comes to brain development, especially for preemies.

A Quick Etiquette Guide to Baby Celebrations Get the lowdown on what's expected at these special (and emotion-filled) social events.

10 Things to Know About Newborns Here are a few basics you need to know about your new arrival.

All-Natural Cold & Cough Remedies It's miserable to watch your kid suffer through sickness. Help her feel better with these home remedies for coughs and colds.

Different Types of Rashes Rashes develop when the skin is irritated by allergic reactions to bacteria, viruses, foods, metals, and other factors. Read about different rashes to prevent and treat them.

Most Parents Are Afraid to Tell Others They've Made a Common Car Seat Mistake Not only are too many parents not keeping kids in rear-facing car seats long enough, but loved ones who notice aren't comfortable pointing it out.

Quiz: Could You Be Exhibiting Symptoms of Postpartum Depression? Having a baby is a joyous event for most women. After childbirth, however, more than 80 percent of women suffer from a mild form of sadness, fear, anger, or anxiety. But if those baby blues don't go away after a week or two, it may signal a more serious problem. Take our quiz and find out if you may be showing signs of postpartum depression. Take Quiz

Getting A New Baby To Sleep Through The Night Baby sleep whisperer Ingrid Prueher meets Eric and Laura, whose baby will only go to sleep when her mother rocks her, and sleeps in a portable rocker. Ingrid shows them how to break bad bedtime habits and get the baby to sleep through the night.

Baby Shower Ideas: How To Set Up A Onesie-Decorating Station Learn to decorate onesies at your next baby shower. Watch as Parents lifestyle contributer Amanda Kingloff shows how to make this wearable craft.

Early Signs of Autism This video from the Kennedy Krieger Institute, in Baltimore, features three children who show early signs of autism spectrum disorder playing with toys and interacting and communicating with others. It compares the footage on each of these children to that of typical children in the same situations. aIt helps parents to articulate to their pediatrician any behaviors that concern them,ay says Rebecca Landa, Ph.D., director of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders.

5 Sleep-Through-the-Night Strategies Tired of your baby staying awake late into the night? Learn how to get him (and you!) a good night's sleep with these baby sleep solutions.

Your Guide to Baby's Weight Gain Helping your baby steadily pack on the pounds during her first year of life can be tricky. Here's what to know about your baby's weight gain, how to make sure she's meeting doctor recommendations for food and weight in the appropriate month ranges, and how to keep her healthy and satisfied in the process.

The Stages of Sitting Watching your baby gain independence is exciting. A major accomplishments every parent looks forward to is when she can sit on her own. Pediatrician Kurt Heyrman, M.D. says there are ways that you can help Baby gain these large motor skills and help her sit on her own. Here's how.

Feeding Your 9- to 12-Month-Old What to feed a baby who's between jar food and solids.

7 Tips for Disciplining Your Toddler Keep your kids in line with these simple strategies.

After Newborn Died From Dehydration, Breastfeeding Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Story This first-time mom didn't know her baby wasn't getting any milk during his first three days of life, and she's opening up about her extremely rare but devastating experience.

Target So Hits the Bullseye With Car Seat Trade-In Program Quick! Save your old car seat from a lonely fate in a landfill and save money in the process.

Quiz: What's Your Birth Order Personality? It's no secret that birth order plays a role in how we do things, which career we choose, and how our relationships play out. Take this fun, 10-question quiz to see how your birth order personality matches up with your actual birth order. Take Quiz

What Does Contact Dermatitis Look Like on a Baby? There are two types of contact dermatitis: irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. Find out how to identify and treat both skin conditions and when you should call the doctor.

If Babies Could Text: Deep Thoughts Babies might not be able to speak in coherent sentences yet, but that doesn't mean they're not full of profound ideas. These deep thought texts from babies prove you're never too young to ponder life's big questions.