Babies ‘R’ Us Is Coming Back, Baby

Babies "R" Us will make a comeback in 2023.

A flagship store would open at the American Dream megamall in Bergen, New Jersey, this summer, WHP Global, the brand management firm that owns Babies "R" Us, announced Tuesday. A rep for WHP Global told Parents that e-commerce efforts would also launch in conjunction with the flagship opening, with plans for a national rollout to follow.

The baby product retailer shuttered in 2018 amid financial difficulties. Its relaunch is the latest for a retailer under WHP Global. WHP Global acquired Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us in 2021. Soon after, a Toys "R" Us flagship opened at American Dream. Last year, a Toys "R" Us opened within every Macy's in the United States by October—just in time for the holiday shopping rush.

Now, it's Babies "R" Us' turn to return.

"Since acquiring both the Babies "R" Us and Toys "R" Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America," said Yehuda Shmidman, the chairman and CEO of WHP Global said in a press release. "We achieved that mission for Toys "R" Us by opening our global Flagship at American Dream and through our landmark partnership with Macy's.

Our plan to open Babies "R" Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies "R" Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies "R" Us in the future."

Expect Babies "R" Us to once again be a "one-stop-shop" for all things tiny humans, with products for nurseries, travel, and fun. A registry lounge and nursery design center with room-set displays will help take the stress out of curating a registry and bedroom for the baby.

But, in keeping with the times, there will be some new, interactive experiences to help parents prepare for and celebrate their new arrival(s). These experiences include a stroller test track, Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station tailor-made for social media announcements about the baby-to-be, and a Wishing Tree for family and friends to share their excitement and wishes for the little one.

Actress Gina Rodriguez will also offer her advice on the products that helped her as a first-time mom-to-be, including in a short video. Rodriguez recently teased the new flagship and partnership in a cute post alongside her dog and an UppaBaby Vista stroller on Instagram.

"Test run with pup Summer and baby! I'm ready thanks to help from my friends at Babies "R" Us…it's happening," Rodriguez wrote.

Yes, it's happening.