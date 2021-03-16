Zara Hanawalt
This 'Frozen' Parody Is Every Parent Waiting for a COVID Vaccine
Article
If you're impatiently waiting for that COVID vaccine to be available to you, this video from The Holderness Family will speak to your soul.
Parents, Toymakers, and Doctors Warn of Risks From Kids Ingesting Batteries After Slew of Scary Incidents
Video
Thousands of children are seen in the emergency room each year for accidentally ingesting batteries. Here's how to keep your kids safe.
Watch This 6-Year-Old Talk His Little Brother Through a Tantrum With a Simple Breathing Exercise
Article
This kid could teach us a thing or two about helping a child manage big emotions.
Dad's Viral TikTok Solution to His Son's Slipping Math Grade Sparks Controversy
Article
A father shared the unconventional method he's using to boost his son's math skills on TikTok and it's raising questions about how we should motivate our children.
After 10 Months in the NICU, This Baby Helped Her Dad Propose to Her Mom—and the Video Will Make You Cry
Article
Cue the tears: This incredibly sweet video of a new dad taking an assist from his daughter to propose is so heartwarming.
The Glamorization of Twin Pregnancies Is Real—But at What Cost?
Article
Celebrities and regular folks alike idealize having twins—especially boy/girl sets—but we need to address the very real health, financial, and ethical implications that are tied up in this glamorization.
Viral Instagram Post Tells Sweet Story of President Biden Helping a New Mom, Proves He's America's Grandpa
Article
The sweet post proves Joe Biden is not just America's president: He's also America's grandpa.
Teacher's Viral Post Tells Parents Not to Worry About Kids 'Catching Up'—They're Surviving a Global Pandemic
Article
Breathe a sigh of relief, parents of school-aged children. This teacher's message is one we all need to read.
How to Explain to Kids the Difference Between a Mob and a Protest
Article
We need to make our children understand that their voices and beliefs and advocacy matter, but what we witnessed on January 6, 2021 was an insurrection, not a protest.
Sexist Grandparents Think 10-Year-Old Girl Should Do Chores Before Her Dad
Article
A Reddit user shared that both her parents and her in-laws think that her daughter should become "head of the household" instead of her husband in regards to cleaning and cooking.
Chrissy Teigen's New Year's Resolution Is the Perfect Pledge for Parents Everywhere
Article
We could all benefit from approaching 2021 with the energy the famous mom is adopting: no more unnecessary explanations for how we parent.
Check Your Closets: New Report Lists the Nostalgic Toys That Will Make You the Most Money
Article
From Barbie dolls worth $300,000 to Beanie Babies ringing up at a cool almost half-a-mil, these are the ones you want to look out for in your old collections. But there's a catch: They have to be in mint condition.
In Today's Wholesome News, This Woman Became a Little Girl's 'Fairy' Pen Pal to Cheer Her Out of Pandemic Loneliness
Article
A woman found the most special way to connect with her young neighbor during the dark days of quarantine by creating the persona of a fairy named Sapphire.
These Are the Most Annoying Baby Nicknames, According to Reddit
Video
You're probably guilty of using at least one of the terms on this list. Here's which cutesy names Reddit parents love, hate—or love to hate.
McDonald's Holiday Ad Will Have Parents Tearing Up About How Fast Their Kids Are Growing Up
Article
It all goes by so quickly—too quickly. And this ad gets right to the heart of that.
Reddit Post Goes Viral With Expectant Parents: 'Being Pregnant Doesn't Make My Body Public Property'
Article
A pregnant Reddit user posts about her unexpected conundrum: Her mother-in-law's penchant for kissing her baby bump. And she makes an important point in the process.
This Hamilton Cover Perfectly Sums up What Parents Are Feeling Right Now
Article
You might want to have tissues on hand while you watch this.
This School District Will Keep Snow Days Despite Virtual Learning to Give Kids Normalcy in a Crazy Year
Article
They can't have a normal school year but they can have snow days. And that's worth something.
Stop Saying These Things to Your Bottle-Feeding Friends, Say Redditors
Article
This Reddit thread reveals the things you should never say to a bottle-feeding parent. Say it with us: Fed. Is. Best.
This App Could Help You Plan Pandemic-Safe Activities For You Family
Video
We all know how tricky weighing each activity's coronavirus risk can be—but this tool might make understanding the safety of your plans a bit easier.
This Mom Gave Birth During Her Bar Exam Like a Boss
Article
File this under: Additional proof that mothers are superhuman because this mom even finished the test the next day.
Barbie Released a PSA on How to be Antiracist and It's Actually Really Smart
Video
This is a wonderful tool for families who are struggling to deliver important lessons about racism in a way that'll make sense to kids.
Redditors Open Up About the Time They Were Humiliated by a Teacher—and the Lasting Impact It Had
Article
The things that happen to us during childhood can have a profound lifelong effect, and that includes humiliation at the hands of educators. A Reddit thread reveals ways real people have experienced this.
Parents Turned to Reddit to Divulge the Real Reason They Had Kids, and It's So Wholesome
Article
Have you ever wondered why anyone would willingly part with sleep, money, time and freedom? It's called parenthood and it's about all-consuming, life-changing love.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Expecting Their First Child and Fans Are Thrilled
Article
The couple, who portrayed Game of Thrones star-crossed lovers, just shared that they're expecting their first child. Here's what we know.
