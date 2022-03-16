Yolanda Williams is a conscious parenting coach, social justice instructor, and, most importantly, a single mom to one amazing toddler. Yolanda empowers parents with tools to be more intentional, conscious parents in order to raise the next generation of emotionally-well, liberated, free-thinkers and in the process, form deeper more intentional relationships with their children. Through her podcast, conferences, webinars, and writings, Yolanda curates critical and candid conversations about race, social justice, and parenting with authenticity, truth, and compassion and helps people find tangible tools to create personal and collective transformation. Yolanda provides coaching, DEI training for educators, and more.
For too many Black parents, the scope of our "ancestors' wildest dreams" is narrow and rooted in the same systems that kept them in chains. We need to dream bigger, and it starts with how we parent our children.