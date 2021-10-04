Yolanda Wikiel

Yolanda Wikiel covers food, home and lifestyle for Parents Magazine and is a proud mom to an overly energetic toddler and two lazy cats.
The Summertime Guide to Keeping Kids Entertained at Home
Video
Here’s your completely achievable, totally affordable game plan for keeping the kids happily busy this summer—right at home.
Advertisement
6 Best Backyard Toys for Kids This Summer
Gallery
For some effortless DIY summertime entertainment, look no further than these backyard toys for kids recommended by Laurie Schacht, mom of three and chief toy officer of The Toy Insider. Happy playing!
5 New Rules for Dressing Your Baby Bump
Article
You're already glowing. But Parents cover star and fashion influencer Chriselle Lim has tips for taking your pregnancy style to the next level based on her own maternity clothes mishaps.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com