Whitney C. Harris

Health risks increase with each subsequent cesarean, yet some women are able to have six or more without complication. So how many times can you have a C-section? We spoke with experts to find out.
Snoring and obstructive sleep apnea after pregnancy are common, but a new study offers up simple advice for how to breathe easy during post-childbirth sleep.
Frustrated that she wasn't getting pregnant, but not yet ready to turn to infertility treatment, Whitney Harris tried acupuncture to help her conceive.
A study of meconium—baby's first poop—helps doctors determine fetal alcohol exposure earlier than ever before, and draws connections to cognitive problems later.
Schmoopy... Butterbutt... Pork Bun... We dare you not to smile reading this list of the popular nicknames moms and dads are using for their unborn babies.
The two of you were inseparable, but your bestie went MIA after Baby was born. Here's how to cope.
Excess anxiety may have a surprising impact on your baby's health.
Is My Child's Mole Suspicious?
Kids are too young for skin cancer, right? Guess again. Our experts tell you the signs of a potential melanoma, when to see a pediatric dermatologist, and how to keep your child's skin as healthy as possible.