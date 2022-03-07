Wanda Medina

Cinco de Mayo falls on May 5 every year. Get your kids excited to celebrate the day with these fun Cinco de Mayo facts.
It may not be the easiest topic to discuss with young kids, but experts suggest this step-by-step advice for laying the groundwork now.
Want to boost learning at home? Look to your heritage for teaching opportunities.
Authentic characters and culturally meaningful settings liven up this year's crop of winning books nominated by librarians and tested with families.
The many contributions of people native to Latin America aren't often taught in school. Luckily, there are fun ways to teach your children all about Mesoamerican history right at home.
You've seen the sugar skulls, the gorgeous face paints and, of course, Coco. But what exactly is Día de los Muertos? Here's a hint: It isn't Mexico's version of Halloween.
While it can feel like your child has way more than you did when you were little, how do you make sure they still show appreciation? Use these strategies to help kids understand there’s more to giving thanks than just saying the word.
The achievements and contributions of Latinos to the United States are endless, and Hispanic Heritage Month honors these accomplishments across not one, but two months giving you lots of time to help your kids understand its significance. Here's how.
Visiting My Mother's Cuba
Article
It was the trip of a lifetime, one to a land I had visited only in my imagination.