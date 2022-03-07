Wanda Medina
10 Fun Cinco de Mayo Facts for Kids
Video
Cinco de Mayo falls on May 5 every year. Get your kids excited to celebrate the day with these fun Cinco de Mayo facts.
Advertisement
A Step-By-Step Guide to Talking to Kids About Death and Grief
Article
It may not be the easiest topic to discuss with young kids, but experts suggest this step-by-step advice for laying the groundwork now.
8 Fun Ways to Teach Your Kids Your Latinx Culture and Heritage Everyday
Article
Want to boost learning at home? Look to your heritage for teaching opportunities.
The 30 Best Latinx Children's Books
Article
Authentic characters and culturally meaningful settings liven up this year's crop of winning books nominated by librarians and tested with families.
7 Fun and Easy Ways to Teach Kids Indigenous Latino History
Video
The many contributions of people native to Latin America aren't often taught in school. Luckily, there are fun ways to teach your children all about Mesoamerican history right at home.
What Is Day of the Dead? How to Explain the History of Día de los Muertos to Kids
Video
You've seen the sugar skulls, the gorgeous face paints and, of course, Coco. But what exactly is Día de los Muertos? Here's a hint: It isn't Mexico's version of Halloween.
The Parent's Guide to Helping the Younger Generation Feel More Grateful
Article
While it can feel like your child has way more than you did when you were little, how do you make sure they still show appreciation? Use these strategies to help kids understand there’s more to giving thanks than just saying the word.
Advertisement
How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Kids
Video
The achievements and contributions of Latinos to the United States are endless, and Hispanic Heritage Month honors these accomplishments across not one, but two months giving you lots of time to help your kids understand its significance. Here's how.
Visiting My Mother's Cuba
Article
It was the trip of a lifetime, one to a land I had visited only in my imagination. 
The Parent's Guide to Helping the Younger Generation Feel More Grateful
Article
While it can feel like your child has way more than you did when you were little, how do you make sure they still show appreciation? Use these strategies to help kids understand there’s more to giving thanks than just saying the word.
How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Kids
Video
The achievements and contributions of Latinos to the United States are endless, and Hispanic Heritage Month honors these accomplishments across not one, but two months giving you lots of time to help your kids understand its significance. Here's how.
Visiting My Mother's Cuba
Article
It was the trip of a lifetime, one to a land I had visited only in my imagination. 
11 Latin-Inspired Holiday Traditions to Start This Year
Article
Whether you want to start a new holiday tradition with your kids or continue one from your childhood, we have lots of inspiration from parents who know how to get in the spirit. 
The Perfect Blend: One Latina Mom's Multicultural Household
Article
My husband and I come from different cultural backgrounds, but we're bent on raising our son to appreciate every aspect of who he is.
Advertisement
Your Age-by-Age Guide to Talking About Race
Video
Find out what children understand about racial differences and how to talk to them about it in our age-by-age guide.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com