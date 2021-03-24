Virginia Sole-Smith
Is It Wrong to Let Kids Play With Toy Guns?
Video
We asked experts, and here's what they had to say.
Advertisement
Should Parents Be Concerned About Violent Play?
Video
It may surprise you to learn that your child’s interest in imaginary violence can be normal, even healthy. Experts explain when you shouldn’t worry and when you should step in.
How to See Things From Your Kid's Point of View
Article
When you find yourself desperately trying to talk some sense into your child as she whines, cries, or freaks out even more, try stepping into her shoes instead.
The Horrifying Consequences of the Anti-Vaccine Movement
Article
These parents never imagined their child would catch one of the life-threatening diseases that vaccines can prevent. But just because the illnesses are rare doesn’t mean they’re not a tragic reality for parents who have lost their children to them. Here are their stories.
How to Talk to Your Anti-Vaccine Friends
Article
Talking to your anti-vaxxer friends can be frustrating and divisive when you know getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. “But you can talk about this issue in a way that builds your relationship,” says Karen Ernst, director of Voices for Vaccines, a parent-led nonprofit.
How to Raise a Child Who Loves to Read
Article
Surround your kids with books, let them choose the pages they want to turn, and you’ll inspire them to think big and never stop.
What It's Really Like When You Can't Feed Your Family
Article
Right here in the United States, one in four children don't have enough to eat. The impact this has on their health, their development -- their future -- is staggering. Our special report introduces you to two families who struggle every single day to put food on the table.
