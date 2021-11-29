Virginia Duan freelances regularly for publications such as Scary Mommy, Mom.com, Romper, and Mochi Magazine. She is also the entertainment editor for Mochi Magazine and the Living Justice Editor for Diverging Magazine. She has been quoted in the New York Times and the Huffington Post, and she won the $1,500 Prize at the 2020 Courage to Earn Business Pitch Competition. She is also a member of the Yahoo! Allyship Pledge community of diverse creators connected with leaders, nonprofits, and activists such as Dr. Cornel West, ACLU, Color of Change, Bozoma Saint John, and Sonya Renee Taylor.