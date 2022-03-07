Vicki Glembocki
How to Teach Your Kids to Own Their Mistakes
Article
Why doesn't your child ever admit his own mistakes? It's your fault. (Just kidding!) Taking the blame is understandably tough, but I figured out how to help my kids stop passing the buck.
How to Stop Yelling at Your Kids—and What to Do Instead
Video
If you erupt when your kids don't listen or when the play becomes wild, we get it. But here's how to stop your tirades once and for all—even when you really, really (really) want to yell.
5 Ways to Rebalance the Parenting Load in Your Marriage
Article
You had grand plans to be equal partners and set an impressive example for your kids. But now reality—and resentment—has set in amid a world turned upside down. Here’s how you and your spouse can begin to revamp your routine.
6 Simple Ways to Be a More Present Parent
Article
I decided that it was time to put down my phone and pay attention to my kids. Here's how I did it.
5 Reasons Your Kid Is Throwing a Tantrum
Article
You might think he's trying to drive you nuts, but your kid's misbehavior probably means that something else is bugging him.
Back-Talk Boot Camp: Stop the Sass
Article
Listening to my three kids' fresh talk was getting stale in a hurry. I was ready to try anything—and did. Find out which methods worked best. 
5 Empowering Ways to Get Your Kids to Listen
Video
Having a hard time getting your children to follow directions? Me too. So my friends and I decided to try our own group therapy. Don't laugh—it works!
Inspiring Creativity: 20 Ways to Get Started
Article
If I could work more fun and imagination into my family's day in just 24 hours, so can you.
Learning to Play with Your Kids
Article
I've been a master at managing my kids' lives but pretty lame at joining their make-believe world. I realized that I needed to get back in the game—literally.
How to Raise a Kid Who Gives
Article
Doing good doesn't just help others. It boosts your child's confidence, happiness, and health too.
How to Stop Siblings from Fighting
Article
Most siblings have disagreements at some point, but frequent, intense fights can cause serious damage. If you've had it up to here with sibling fighting, we'll help you reach a cease-fire.
