Varuna Srinivasan, MBBS, MPH, FRSPH

Varuna Srinivasan is a gender justice activist, writer, sexual health consultant, and co-chair of the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
How To Talk to Kids About Sex Using Pop Culture, According to Experts
Video
Movies and television are more than entertainment. According to experts, they're opportunities for sex education for kids.
Advertisement
It's About Time We Made Sex Ed And Pediatric Health Care LGBTQ+ Friendly
Video
Much of what our children learn about sex and gender in the classroom is outdated. It's important to understand why inclusive education is important for the health and development of all children and teens and how we as parents can improve what is taught in schools.
Sex Education in School and at Home Needs an Anti-Racist Focus
Article
The curriculum around sexual health taught to teens in school and at home needs a restructure to include the intersection of race and ethnicity, sexual identity, and gender.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com