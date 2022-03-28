Varuna Srinivasan, MBBS, MPH, FRSPH

Movies and television are more than entertainment. According to experts, they're opportunities for sex education for kids.
Much of what our children learn about sex and gender in the classroom is outdated. It's important to understand why inclusive education is important for the health and development of all children and teens and how we as parents can improve what is taught in schools.
The curriculum around sexual health taught to teens in school and at home needs a restructure to include the intersection of race and ethnicity, sexual identity, and gender.