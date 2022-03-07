Tracy Perez
Calling All Moms: We need beauty testers!
Article
Parents is looking for moms of young kids to test out new beauty products for a story in an upcoming issue.
Advertisement
7 No-Fail Hair Tricks Your Mom Never Taught You
Article
We polled top hairstylists and did some experimenting of our own to bring you these head-turning hair tips.
4 Signs You Might Get Stretch Marks During Pregnancy
Article
Find out if stretch marks are something you should expect while you're expecting. 
How to Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy
Article
Stretch marks are a common annoyance during pregnancy. Here's a trimester-by-trimester guide to preventing them, plus tips for getting rid of stretch marks after giving birth if they do show up.
5 Fashion Trends We Love for Fall 2014
Gallery
We found the hottest looks to spice up your wardrobe this season.
One Woman's Mission to Find a Teachable Moment Through Tragedy
Article
Making Waves with Kristin Cavallari
Article
The new mom shares what it's like caring for her little guy.
Advertisement
Love the Sun and Your Skin
Article
Learn the tricks for smart sun protection.
Dress 10 Pounds Lighter this Fall
Article
Losing the baby weight isn't always easy -- but, luckily, faking it is!
Making Waves with Kristin Cavallari
Article
The new mom shares what it's like caring for her little guy.
Love the Sun and Your Skin
Article
Learn the tricks for smart sun protection.
Dress 10 Pounds Lighter this Fall
Article
Losing the baby weight isn't always easy -- but, luckily, faking it is!
8 Beauty Tricks for Amazing Eyes
Gallery
Tired of looking tired? Genetics, seasonal allergies, and yes, staying up all night with a restless kid play a role. Follow this expert advice for eyes that look energized.
Haunted House How-To
Article
10 ways to create a spooky setting at home
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com