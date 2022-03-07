Tracy Collins Ortlieb

How Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Impact Parents, Pregnant People, and People Who Want To Get Pregnant
Video
Several states have found ways to work around Roe v. Wade when it comes to restricting abortion rights. But after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court, one's constitutional right to end a pregnancy may be at risk.
Advertisement
Abortion is legal throughout the U.S. But after a certain point in the pregnancy, forty-three states prohibit your right to terminate. Do you know your local abortion laws?
In the pivot to face COVID-19, colleges and universities made sweeping changes to existing online learning programs. What might the future of higher education look like, and how do students harness it to make the most of online instruction?
Affluent Parents Are Poaching Teachers for Their Private Pods in the Midst of Public School Shortages
Article
Parents.com has heard that public school teachers across the country are being offered a lot more money to teach kids privately during the pandemic. While it can mean potentially safer conditions for teachers, education advocates are concerned about what it means for low-income students.
Netflix's new documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door explains what led Chris Watts to kill his family. He's just one of many family annihilators to make the news. Experts explain what leads these killers to do the unimaginable.
When our son was an infant, he suffered a seizure and we rushed him to the emergency room. This led to an arrest, months of lost custody, and thousands of dollars in legal fees. And turns out, we aren't the only family who went through this heartache.
School architects and designers are making blueprints to thwart an active shooter. Here's why that's a problem.
Advertisement