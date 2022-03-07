Tina Donvito
9 Things This Pediatrician Wishes You'd Stop Doing—Now
Video
From Googling symptoms to requesting antibiotics, one pediatrician tells us the truth about the things doctors wish parents would stop doing.
How to Get Your Insurance to Pay for Breast Pumps
Video
Insurance companies are required to cover breast pumps—but the process can still be a complicated for expecting parents. Here is how to talk to your insurance and get the breast pump you need.
This Is The Best Time for Your Family to Get the Flu Shot
Video
Find out the best time to get vaccinated against influenza, potentially saving yourself (and your family) from the nasty side effects of the flu.
What Does a Mucus Plug Look Like?
Article
If you've lost your mucus plug, labor could be on its way. Find out what a mucus plug looks like so you know what to expect.
17 Ways to Soothe Baby's Upset Stomach
Article
Do you have a fussy baby? We asked pediatricians how to deal with everything from gassiness to constipation.
5 Signs of Infertility That Women Should Never Ignore
Video
Wondering how to know if you're infertile? Whether you're actively trying to conceive or thinking about having a baby in the future, it's important to recognize these common infertility symptoms.
Baby's First Winter: How to Protect Newborns in Cold Weather
Article
Baby, it's cold outside! Here's how to keep your little one safe from the elements this winter.
How to Use a Peri Bottle for Postpartum Pain
Article
This little wash bottle container will be a lifesaver for your lady parts after birth.
This Comic Nails What It's Like to Be Pregnant
Article
An illustrator took to the page to depict pregnancy in all its glory. Forget clichés or horror stories—this is what really happens when you have a baby.
Want to Test Your Sperm? There's an App for That
Article
This pretty amazing app technology can tell men whether his swimmers are ready for babymaking. Plus, hopeful parents get a keepsake sperm video! (No, really.)
Borderline High Blood Pressure and Pregnancy
Article
Research shows blood pressure may not have to rise as high as previously thought to have negative outcomes during pregnancy. Here's what you can do about it.
Attention New Parents: You're In for Six Years of Bad Sleep
Article
A new study shows that not only are parents of babies exhausted, but that poor parental sleep continues into their children's elementary school years.
Is Your iPhone Ruining Your Baby's Attention Span?
Article
Research reveals a new reason to get off your phone when you're around your baby.
Overactive Letdown: Can a Baby Choke on Breast Milk?
Article
One woman's scary story sheds light on a common (and potentially dangerous) breastfeeding problem: overactive, or forceful, letdown.
Anti-Vaccination Named a Global Health Threat for 2019
Article
The World Health Organization stressed the importance of getting your child vaccinated to protect them, and others, from deadly diseases.
TTC? 7 Real Ways to Improve Your Egg Quality for Better Success
Article
When you're trying to conceive, all you need is one good egg. Here's how to get it.
Science Pinpoints When Your Labor Will Start
Article
The onset of labor is a mysterious process, and only five percent of babies are born on their actual due date. Two new studies shed light on when Baby will arrive.
How Your Pregnancy Weight Directly Affects Your Baby's Size
Article
Research is getting closer to understanding what causes mom's weight to impact how big baby is at birth—and what that means for your child's future health as well.
Are We Headed for Another Round of the Flu?
Video
We've already had a devastating flu season. Here's what to expect from the second wave that may be on its way.
Crawling May Reduce a Baby's Risk of Asthma
Article
Before you deep-clean your carpets, inhaling some dust may actually be good for your little one.
What to Pack in an Emergency Birth Kit
Article
You're probably planning to give birth at a hospital or birthing center, but what if you can't make it there on time? Here's what to have on hand in your emergency birth kit.
13 Best Books for Babies' Brains
Gallery
New research shows that reading stories with named characters gets young brains working. Here's how to pick the best books for brain development. 
Why Some Parents Can't Be Convinced to Vaccinate
Article
A new study shows what separates vaccine-hesitant parents from those whose kids get the shots.
5 Common Growth-Related Tests Your Child May Not Need
Article
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released a report concerning the overtesting of kids who are suspected of having growth issues.
Here Are the New Flu Vaccine Recommendations for Kids: What You Need to Know
Article
Wondering if it's worth getting your child vaccinated for the flu? Here's what the American Academy of Pediatrics has to say.
