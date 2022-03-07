Tina Donvito

From Googling symptoms to requesting antibiotics, one pediatrician tells us the truth about the things doctors wish parents would stop doing.
Insurance companies are required to cover breast pumps—but the process can still be a complicated for expecting parents. Here is how to talk to your insurance and get the breast pump you need.
Find out the best time to get vaccinated against influenza, potentially saving yourself (and your family) from the nasty side effects of the flu.
If you've lost your mucus plug, labor could be on its way. Find out what a mucus plug looks like so you know what to expect.
Do you have a fussy baby? We asked pediatricians how to deal with everything from gassiness to constipation.
Wondering how to know if you're infertile? Whether you're actively trying to conceive or thinking about having a baby in the future, it's important to recognize these common infertility symptoms.
Baby, it's cold outside! Here's how to keep your little one safe from the elements this winter.
This little wash bottle container will be a lifesaver for your lady parts after birth.
An illustrator took to the page to depict pregnancy in all its glory. Forget clichés or horror stories—this is what really happens when you have a baby.
This pretty amazing app technology can tell men whether his swimmers are ready for babymaking. Plus, hopeful parents get a keepsake sperm video! (No, really.)
Research shows blood pressure may not have to rise as high as previously thought to have negative outcomes during pregnancy. Here's what you can do about it.
A new study shows that not only are parents of babies exhausted, but that poor parental sleep continues into their children's elementary school years.
Research reveals a new reason to get off your phone when you're around your baby.
One woman's scary story sheds light on a common (and potentially dangerous) breastfeeding problem: overactive, or forceful, letdown.
The World Health Organization stressed the importance of getting your child vaccinated to protect them, and others, from deadly diseases.
When you're trying to conceive, all you need is one good egg. Here's how to get it.
The onset of labor is a mysterious process, and only five percent of babies are born on their actual due date. Two new studies shed light on when Baby will arrive.
Research is getting closer to understanding what causes mom's weight to impact how big baby is at birth—and what that means for your child's future health as well.
We've already had a devastating flu season. Here's what to expect from the second wave that may be on its way.
Before you deep-clean your carpets, inhaling some dust may actually be good for your little one.
You're probably planning to give birth at a hospital or birthing center, but what if you can't make it there on time? Here's what to have on hand in your emergency birth kit.
New research shows that reading stories with named characters gets young brains working. Here's how to pick the best books for brain development.
A new study shows what separates vaccine-hesitant parents from those whose kids get the shots.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released a report concerning the overtesting of kids who are suspected of having growth issues.
Wondering if it's worth getting your child vaccinated for the flu? Here's what the American Academy of Pediatrics has to say.
