Tiffany Eve Lawrence is a Florida-based journalist whose writing has been cultivated by her lifelong passion for telling impactful stories. With a focus on parenting, mental health, and how Black communities are socially affected, her work spans essays, reported pieces, lifestyle articles, and formerly maintaining a column. She's done it all while being a military spouse and raising remarkable twins who make every day interesting—in a good way. Tiffany is now a staff writer at Romper, and her bylines can be found in Sesame Street, Parents, Glamour, and more.