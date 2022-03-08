Tiana - James Beard Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur
3 Ways to Encourage Empathy in Kids
Article
It's not just touchy-feely—kids who understand others are more likely to be happy, popular, and excel in school.  
Advertisement
Should You Care If Your Child is Chubby?
Article
Parents whose kids are "borderline overweight" face a particularly tough choice: Take steps to help them slim down or encourage a positive body image?
Must-Know Info About New Tax-Free Savings Accounts for Families
Article
ABLE accounts will make it easier for special-needs children to get the care and assistance they need.
The 5-Second Discipline Fix
Video
If you want your kid to wash his hands, pick up his trains, or give his sister's tiara back, don't ask -- tell.
Parenting Advice That Will Help You Stay in Shape
Article
Using your smartest parenting skills can help you maintain your happy weight and will keep you in shape for life.
Speaking Up About National Children's Mental Health Awareness Week
Article
Feeling Inspired—Globally and Personally
Article
Advertisement
Being Smart About Antibiotics
Article
The Most Dangerous Toy
Article
Feeling Inspired—Globally and Personally
Article
Being Smart About Antibiotics
Article
The Most Dangerous Toy
Article
New Child-Care Law Breaks Gridlock
Article
I Never Thought I'd Love a TV Show Called American Ninja Warrior
Article
Advertisement
Parents Readers Help Researchers
Article
The Best Way to Start The Day
Article
It's Crazy to Worry about College in Kindergarten
Article
The Latest Autism Research
Article
Child Care News: Senators May Vote on New Safety Regulations This Week
Article
Childhood Obesity: Amazingly, We're Winning the Fight
Article
Should "Fat Letters" Get An F?
Article
Advertisement
Help Another Family Celebrate Thanksgiving
Article
My Child Smiled After Her Flu Vaccine
Article
Does Being A Parent Make You Happy?
Article
20 Parenting Lessons I've Learned
Article
Don't Make This Driving Mistake
Article
Why I Am Putting Down My Phone
Article
Get Real About Good Behavior
Article
The number-one reason parents lose it with their kids? Unreasonable expectations. Instead of setting yourself up for disappointment, study this cheat sheet to figure out when your child is acting up and when his antics are actually age-appropriate.
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com