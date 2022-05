yellow background with several stickers with the words cisgender, transition, assigned gender at birth, and gender creative written on them

Gender Identity Terms To Know and Understand Article

As a parent follows their child's lead, one of the first steps a caregiver can take is to educate themselves on some of the common terms related to gender identity.