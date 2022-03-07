Terri Huggins Hart

Religion and faith-based messages have long been a healing source for Black families. However, when the message isn't delivered with care, it can be more damaging than helpful.
The Black history, influencers, and basics to teach your kids.
Parenthood is often riddled with guilt and self-blame. For parents of disabled children navigating an ableist society, these feelings can be even more pervasive.
When it comes to discussing poverty, there's a fine line between scaring kids and instilling hope. Here's how to find that balance.
School board meetings are a great way for parents to get involved in their child's education and make an impact on the community. Here's why you should head over to the next one.
Aveeno Baby's New Eczema Equality Campaign Aims to Create More Resources for Parents of Black and Brown Children
Black babies are more likely to have eczema. Resources for the skin condition largely feature it on white skin. Aveeno Baby is changing that by releasing 1,800 images of eczema on darker-skinned babies.
Guy Bryant took a leap of faith and opened his home to young men with troubled pasts. What happened next was a life changing experience rooted in love.
Congratulations may be a standard response when finding out someone is pregnant. But pregnancy isn't always a joyous situation for a person. Even when it's coming from a good place, offering congratulatory remarks can make them feel worse. Here are other ways to offer support.
They may be well intentioned, but these phrases can actually be an insult and hurt young minds. Here's what you can say instead.