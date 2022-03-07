Terri Huggins Hart
For Some Black Families, Faith Borders on Toxic Positivity
Article
Religion and faith-based messages have long been a healing source for Black families. However, when the message isn't delivered with care, it can be more damaging than helpful.
10 Black History Facts Every Kid—and Parent—Should Know
Article
The Black history, influencers, and basics to teach your kids.
How To Manage Intrusive Thoughts as a Parent to a Child With Disabilities
Article
Parenthood is often riddled with guilt and self-blame. For parents of disabled children navigating an ableist society, these feelings can be even more pervasive.
How to Talk to Kids About Poverty
Video
When it comes to discussing poverty, there's a fine line between scaring kids and instilling hope. Here's how to find that balance.
5 Very Good Reasons to Attend a School Board Meeting
Video
School board meetings are a great way for parents to get involved in their child's education and make an impact on the community. Here's why you should head over to the next one.
Aveeno Baby's New Eczema Equality Campaign Aims to Create More Resources for Parents of Black and Brown Children
Article
Black babies are more likely to have eczema. Resources for the skin condition largely feature it on white skin. Aveeno Baby is changing that by releasing 1,800 images of eczema on darker-skinned babies.
Foster Dad Has Taken in More Than 60 Teens: 'Everyone Deserves a Home To Go Back To'
Video
Guy Bryant took a leap of faith and opened his home to young men with troubled pasts. What happened next was a life changing experience rooted in love.
Why You Shouldn't Always Say Congrats When Someone is Pregnant and What to Say Instead
Article
Congratulations may be a standard response when finding out someone is pregnant. But pregnancy isn't always a joyous situation for a person. Even when it's coming from a good place, offering congratulatory remarks can make them feel worse. Here are other ways to offer support.
6 Things to Stop Saying to Kids of Different Races and Ethnic Groups
Video
They may be well intentioned, but these phrases can actually be an insult and hurt young minds. Here's what you can say instead.
Hair-Shaming Is a Thing—Here’s Why We Need to Stop Judging Parents When It Comes to Their Kid’s Hair
Article
Ever felt the need to criticize a parent whose child’s hair is undone? Let us stop you right there. Not only is it needless, but there are actually benefits to messy hair.
5 Ways the Mental Load Impacts Moms' Health and How to Ask for Help
Video
The mental load is a heavy burden for any mom to carry alone. If she's not careful that burden can start affecting her health. Luckily there are ways to prevent that from happening.
4 Little Things You Can Do to be Anti-Racist as a Family
Video
Committing to be anti-racist is an ongoing mission and not a trend to follow in the moment. Here are ways to come together as a family and be vocal about social injustices.
It's OK to Give Up Some Parenting Battles
Article
It really bothered me when people mispronounced my son's name. But then I realized, if my 2-year-old isn't bothered by the mispronunciation, why should I be?
I'm Black, Pregnant, and Afraid of Dying During Birth
Article
Giving birth shouldn't be a life or death situation for black women, but in many cases, it is. And it's about time things change.
