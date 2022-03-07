Tatiana Mahoney
Print It: When Teachers Call Home
Article
Sometimes the hardest part of solving classroom troubles is pinpointing what the problem is. Keep track of your child's school progress and assignments with these printables -- then make room on the fridge for when the good grades start coming home!
23 Great Nursing Tips from Moms
Article
Got breastfeeding issues? Get advice from the experts—moms who got it right.
Make Math Fun
Article
Print these cool math games for a brainy day.
Print It: You're The Best, Daddy!
Article
It's well-known that Dad is the ultimate hero, so why not let him show it off? For Father's Day, Parents.com has easy printables for every age that make the perfect gift for Dad.
Printables to Stimulate Baby's Vision
Article
Stimulate baby's eyesight and brain development with these striking black-and-white printables.
Traveling with Kids? Use Our Checklist!
Article
If you're traveling with kids, you know planning ahead is key. Here's a checklist—adapted from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Web site—to help you make the journey with minimal hassle.
Is Your Baby Dehydrated?
Article
If your baby has diarrhea, it's very important that you keep him well hydrated, or you may end up having to go to the emergency room.
Boo! Behind the Scenes
Gallery
Parents magazine editor-in-chief, Sally Lee, offers a Halloween fashion show on NBC's Today Show. Here is a behind-the-scenes peek at the most spook-tacular disguises of 2006.
Printable Cubes: Make Language Learning Fun
Article
Train your little one's ears to easily pick up foreign languages with our fun printables.
Not Enough ZZZs = Weight Gain?
Article
If you're a sleep-deprived mom who gets less than seven hours of shut-eye a night, don't be surprised if those extra pounds are going nowhere -- even if you're active and watch your calories!
