Tara Richards

Naps are crucial for your little one's growth and development. Learn how to establish a healthy baby nap routine with these 11 expert-approved tips.
Toddler Car Seat Buying Guide
Gallery
Find out when you should buy a toddler car seat and what to look for when you're making your choice. Plus, browse the top car seats on the market.
Best Toddler Classes
Gallery
Help your child develop his intellectual, physical, social, and emotional skills by enrolling him in a toddler learning class.
We've put together a cheat sheet to help you prepare for your child's 1-year well checkup -- from what vaccines she'll get to which questions you should be sure to ask.
Top 10 Toddler Fears
Gallery
Toddlers exhibit many fears, and it can be tough to know how to reassure them of their safety. We talked to Dr. Ayelet Talmi, associate director of child development and infant health at The Children's Hospital in Denver, about the most common toddler fears and what you can do to help your child through his insecurities. Plus, she has tips on raising a child capable of managing fear.
It's important to monitor your caloric intake during the holidays so you remain within the pregnancy weight guidelines set by your doctor. Try these easy tips and ingredient substitutions to cut back while still enjoying your favorite treats. Tips courtesy of We Can! of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute.
H1N1 can be especially troublesome for moms-to-be. Here are a few things you can do now to help protect yourself and your unborn child this flu season.
