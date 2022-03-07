Tamekia Reece
14 Things to Know If You're Having Sex to Get Pregnant
Gallery
Want to raise your odds of baby-making success? Here, we answer some common conception questions to help increase your chances of getting pregnant.
Advertisement
Is Homemade Baby Formula Safe?
Article
Given the recent formula shortages, some parents have been tempted to make their own formula at home, but experts don't recommend it. Here's why buying commercial formula is best for your baby's health.
Exercise After COVID-19: When It's Safe to Let Kids Get Back to Sports
Article
How long should your child wait to start exercising after having COVID-19? Here's what pediatric experts recommend, as well as how to safely settle back into team sports during the pandemic.
Tattoos, Body Piercing, and Pregnancy: 6 Things You Need to Know
Article
Is it safe to get tattooed while pregnant? Can you breastfeed with nipple piercings? Read on to learn more about tattoos, body piercing, and pregnancy.
Vaginal Discharge During Pregnancy
Article
Throughout pregnancy, you’ll likely experience vaginal itching, leaking, and spotting. Find out when discharge during pregnancy is normal, and when it could signal a problem.
Everything You Need to Know About Crawling in Babies
Article
Eager to see your little one start crawling? Find out when babies reach the crawling milestone and what it means for their physical development. Before you know it, your kid will be crawling and making a go for it!
All The Reasons Why You Shouldn't Wait to Give Your Child the COVID Vaccine
Article
There have been many rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine, and, of course, no one wants to do anything that could put their child at risk. For any parent with questions, this information will help ease your mind about vaccinating kids.
Advertisement
When Do Babies Start Talking?
Video
Eagerly anticipating the day your little one says "mama" or "dada"? Find out when babies start talking, and learn how to improve your child's language development.
Baby Eczema Causes and Treatment: A Parent's Guide
Video
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
All The Reasons Why You Shouldn't Wait to Give Your Child the COVID Vaccine
Article
There have been many rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine, and, of course, no one wants to do anything that could put their child at risk. For any parent with questions, this information will help ease your mind about vaccinating kids.
When Do Babies Start Talking?
Video
Eagerly anticipating the day your little one says "mama" or "dada"? Find out when babies start talking, and learn how to improve your child's language development.
Baby Eczema Causes and Treatment: A Parent's Guide
Video
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
The AAP Guide to Making the Most of Your Child's Annual Checkups
Video
Maybe you sped through your child's last physical exam, or even had to skip it as the pandemic raged. Members of the Parents AAP Panel share their best tips and tricks for getting your top questions answered and making the most of your kid's next checkup.
9 Smart Ways to Protect Your Child's Skin
Video
Pediatric dermatologists treat everything from eczema and diaper rash to weird bumps. This is what they want you to understand about your kid’s birthday suit and how to keep it healthy.
Advertisement
Postpartum Period: When Will Your Menstrual Cycle Return After Birth?
Article
Your menstrual cycle has been on hiatus. Be prepared for some changes when you get your first period after birth.
How and When to Introduce an Instrument to Kids
Video
Playing an instrument has many benefits for children, ranging from improved academic skills to boosted self-esteem. Learn about the right time to introduce different instruments and how to make your budding musician intersted in playing.
Decoding Your Baby's Funny Little Noises and Sounds
Gallery
Although your little one doesn't talk yet, they have a language of their own. Here's what those baby grunts, sounds, and noises actually mean.
The 7 Best Transitional Sippy Cups and When to Introduce Them
Video
The first step in weaning your baby is introducing them to a cup. Here are some expert-approved tips for making transition from the bottle or the breast, plus a round-up of the best sippy cups for little ones.
When Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?
Video
Heard your cutie's peepers may go from blue to brown? Find out why and when a baby's eyes change color, and how genetics influence their physical development.
4 Ways to Encourage Kids to Be Nice to Their Younger Siblings
Article
More than one little one in the family? Here's how to make them all get along.
4 Easy Ways to Make Kids More Social From Home (Without Playdates)
Video
You don't need to overload kids with activities in order to encourage social and emotional development at home. Just incorporate these simple ideas into your social-distanced days.
Advertisement
4 Tricks to Try When Your Kid Is Tired of Distance Learning
Video
It's not unusual for your kid to feel burned out after months of remote learning. Here are expert strategies for a few common online school struggles.
When Do Babies Start Teething?
Video
Growing teeth is an important physical milestone for your child. Find out more about when baby teeth start coming in and how it affects their development.
How to Teach Your Baby to Crawl
Gallery
It's downright amazing when your baby starts scooting across the floor. Here's what you need to know about when your baby starts to crawl and how to encourage this fun physical feat.
When Do Babies Sleep Through the Night?
Article
Do your baby's sleep habits leave you feeling like a zombie? Be patient—a full night of snoozing is on its way! Learn when babies start sleeping through the night and what it means for physical and cognitive development.
When Do Babies Smile?
Article
Waiting for your little one to flash a gummy grin? Learn more about your baby's first smile to see what it means for social and emotional development.
When Do Babies Sit Up?
Article
Wondering when your little munchkin is ready to sit up on her own?  Learn more about this important milestone and how it improves physical development.
When Do Babies Roll Over?
Article
Your baby's first step toward mobility is actually a roll. Here's what to expect when your child reaches the rolling milestone and what it means for physical development.
Load More
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com