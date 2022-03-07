Tamekia Reece

Given the recent formula shortages, some parents have been tempted to make their own formula at home, but experts don't recommend it. Here's why buying commercial formula is best for your baby's health.
Eager to see your little one start crawling? Find out when babies reach the crawling milestone and what it means for their physical development. Before you know it, your kid will be crawling and making a go for it!
There have been many rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine, and, of course, no one wants to do anything that could put their child at risk. For any parent with questions, this information will help ease your mind about vaccinating kids.
As if itchy, flaky skin wasn't bad enough, this chronic rash often ushers in food allergies, asthma, and other conditions, according to research. Here’s everything we know about baby eczema and how to keep these troubles at bay. Plus, how Black and Latinx kids are more likely to experience severe cases of the skin condition.
Maybe you sped through your child's last physical exam, or even had to skip it as the pandemic raged. Members of the Parents AAP Panel share their best tips and tricks for getting your top questions answered and making the most of your kid's next checkup.
Playing an instrument has many benefits for children, ranging from improved academic skills to boosted self-esteem. Learn about the right time to introduce different instruments and how to make your budding musician intersted in playing.
The first step in weaning your baby is introducing them to a cup. Here are some expert-approved tips for making transition from the bottle or the breast, plus a round-up of the best sippy cups for little ones.
Do your baby's sleep habits leave you feeling like a zombie? Be patient—a full night of snoozing is on its way! Learn when babies start sleeping through the night and what it means for physical and cognitive development.