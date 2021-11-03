Tamara Choudhury
Dr. Tamara MC is an Applied Linguist and Middle Eastern Studies scholar. She researches and writes about women and spirituality, specifically her hybrid identity of growing up simultaneously Jewish and Muslim on a Sufi commune in Texas. She attended Columbia University for an MFA in both poetry and creative nonfiction. In Summer 2021, she graduated from GrubStreet's Memoir Incubator where she wrote her debut memoir for which she is seeking representation titled, Muslim Jewish Love Child. Besides being a mama to two grown sons, she's a grandma to the two most amazing pups, Willow, an Australian Shepherd, and Blazer, a Boston Terrier.