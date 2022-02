Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs is a Trinidadian-American mom of two, organizer, artist and consultant. She is a leading voice on antiracist parenting and writes about raising multiracial children in today's America. She consulted on the kids book, Little Activists, with Penguin and has been published by Romper, Good Housekeeping, SheKnows and more. She also designs and leads workshops on antiracist parenting with groups such as the Brooklyn Public Library and the New York Public Library.