Steve Helling

Vigilant Sanitation Worker Who'd Recently Heard AMBER Alert Rescues Louisiana Girl, 10, While on Route
Article
Dion Merrick is being credited with saving a young girl after he saw a suspicious vehicle and called police.
Advertisement
Children's Book Author and Her Husband Accused of Severely Abusing Daughter Who Remains in Hospital
Article
Jennifer Wolfthal, 41, has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and domestic violence battery.
Daycare Owner Accused of Murdering Girl, 2, After Footage Allegedly Captures Repeated Abuse of Kids
Article
Kaylee Thomas, 2, was killed last August.
'Do You Need Help?' Florida Waitress Used Secret Sign to Rescue Boy After Noticing Abuse: Police
Article
Police say that Flavaine Carvalho noticed bruises on the boy's face and arms when his family ate at her restaurant.
Although she was ordered to report to prison by November 19, the Full House actress opted to start her sentence early.
"Why didn't they tase him?" Linden Cameron's mother asks, "He’s a baby. He has mental issues."