Stephanie Wood

Signs Your Baby Has Gas and How to Treat It
Babies are naturally gassy, but you can take preventive measures to keep your little one comfortable. Here, experts share what to do for a gassy baby.
How to Sleep Train Your Baby (In Just 7 Days)
Are you a slave to the baby monitor? Breaking your child's bad sleep habits is one of the most important things you can do for their health—and yours. Follow these tips to get your baby to sleep through the night.
The 6 Types of Picky Eater—And How to Get Them to Eat
There are many reasons why kids shun their food. To end your dinner-table battles, you’ll need to know which kind of choosy eater you’re dealing with—and how our low-stress strategies can help.
8 Ways to Prevent Gas in Babies and Toddlers
Gas can cause uncomfortable stomach pains in babies and toddlers. Here's how to prevent gas with a few smart strategies from our experts.
5 Things Doctors Wish Parents Knew to Keep Their Family from Getting Sick
We asked the pros for the stay-healthy secrets that will keep your family (mostly) symptom-free.
How to Stay Warm Throughout the Winter Season
The weather outside may be frightful, but being cooped up isn't delightful—for you or the kids. Check the thermometer—er, your weather app—and head out prepared with these stay-warm strategies from Hector de León, M.D., a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Colorado in Fort Collins.  
10 Car-Seat Mistakes You Might Be Making
It's Child Passenger Safety Week, so take the time to make sure your kid's ride is as safe as possible.
The 10 Best Family Board Games of 2017
Try something new on your next game night. These family-tested picks are the best of the year!
How to Install a Car Seat: A Confused Parent's Guide
Why oh why are car seats so complicated? We finally cracked the code so you can install or reinstall your kid's seat with confidence.
Navigating the Children's Special Needs System
As a parent of a child with speech and social-emotional delays who's been through the process of early intervention, I can tell you firsthand that finding help doesn't have to be overwhelming or scary. There's plenty of support for your child -- and for you, too.
Car Safety Seat Rules Change Again
