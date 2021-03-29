Stephanie Petit

Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Baby Boy After Giving Birth in Her Bathroom
"It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Zara's husband Mike Tindall said.
Prince Harry Has a New Job with a Mental Health and Coaching App That He's Been Using for Months
"I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," the Duke of Sussex said.
Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby Girl—and Her Name Has a Special Connection to Aunt Kate!
Kate Middleton's younger sister is now a mother of two.
Prince William Responds to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview: 'We Are Not a Racist Family'
William also addressed if he has spoken to his brother yet following the interview.
Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: 'Concerning' Issues Were Raised
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," reads a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Family Photo After Revealing They're Expecting a Baby Girl
Photographer Misan Harriman welcomed Prince Harry into the #GirlDad club.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Second Child Is a Girl—and Their Family Is Complete: 'Two Is It'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the reveal in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Patrick J. Adams Slams Palace amid Bullying Allegations Against Her
"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying,' " he tweeted.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy, at Spotify Event
The couple joined Spotify's Stream On event to talk about their new podcast in a surprise appearance
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Jack Brooksbank
The baby is Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild.
Kate Middleton Shares Rare Insight Into Her Relationship with Prince William in Candid Moment
The Cambridges have been juggling homeschool with royal duties amid lockdown.
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Christmas Card (with the Biggest Smile from Louis!)
It's a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday cards.
Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant! Kate Middleton's Sister Expecting Second Child
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are also parents to 2-year-old son Arthur.
Why Prince William Kept His Coronavirus Diagnosis a Secret from the Public
Prince William wasn't the only member of the royal family who tested positive for COVID-19 this spring.
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Expecting Her First Child with Husband Jack Brooksbank
The royal couple have been basking in their post-wedding glow since tying the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.
The Crown Will End After Season 5 — and They've Cast Imelda Staunton as the Final Queen Elizabeth!
Article
Kate Middleton Opens Up About 'Isolation' She Felt When Prince George Was a Baby
Article
Why Prince Harry Hasn't Reunited with Meghan Markle and Archie in Canada Yet
Article
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Skipping Christmas with the Royal Family This Year
"Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland," according to Buckingham Palace.
Meghan Markle Opens Up About Stress of Being a New Mom: 'Not Many People Have Asked If I'm Okay'
ITV released a new clip from their documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Poke Fun at Their Ginger Hair as They Team Up for Mental Health Day
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran teased their collaboration with a video posted on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page Wednesday.
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Adorable Nickname for Archie — and Jokes 'He Likes to Flirt!'
Archie made a surprise appearance in South Africa to join parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Archie Looks Just Like Dad Prince Harry as a Baby — See Their Photos Side-by-Side!
Like father, like son!
Surprise! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Archie on His First Official Outing in South Africa
“I think he knows exactly what’s going on," the Duke of Sussex said of his son during his first royal engagement.
