Stephanie Dolgoff

How do you know your baby loves you back? Here are a few sweet and surprising ways they show it, from those first few weeks through the toddler years.
Is it the teacher—or is it your kid? How to find out why your child's unhappy at school.
The Son I Didn't Know I Wanted
The most shocking thing about having a transgender teenager? At the end of the day, you're a sock washing, recital-attending nugget-nuking mom like any other.
They're not in any dictionary (yet!) but trust us: these are parenting terms you need to know now.
I Hated Being Pregnant
Pregnancy was not the best time of my life. There, I said it. And you can too.
The Backlash on Babies
Cafes that ban kids, strangers who diss babies on the street -- suddenly it's become cool to trash-talk our children. What's up with that?