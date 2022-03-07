Stephanie Dolgoff
13 Signs Your Baby Loves You
How do you know your baby loves you back? Here are a few sweet and surprising ways they show it, from those first few weeks through the toddler years.
5 Smart Ways to Handle Teacher Troubles
Is it the teacher—or is it your kid? How to find out why your child's unhappy at school.
The Son I Didn't Know I Wanted
The most shocking thing about having a transgender teenager? At the end of the day, you're a sock washing, recital-attending nugget-nuking mom like any other.
10 Parenting Terms You Didn't Know You Needed
They're not in any dictionary (yet!) but trust us: these are parenting terms you need to know now. 
I Hated Being Pregnant
Pregnancy was not the best time of my life. There, I said it. And you can too.
The Backlash on Babies
Cafes that ban kids, strangers who diss babies on the street -- suddenly it's become cool to trash-talk our children. What's up with that?
