Stacey Younge
Stacey Younge
Stacey Younge, LCSW
Stacey Younge is a licensed clinical social worker and has been in the mental health field for 15 years. She started her career as a family therapist in New York with the Vera Institute of Justice, then served at the CASES Nathaniel Clinic as the senior youth specialist. She also conducts trainings for a variety of nonprofit organizations on topics such as community and self-care, trauma, and youth engagement. Stacey owns Sixth Street Wellness, a group private practice in NYC specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression.