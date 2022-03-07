Stacey Stapleton
22 Weird Pregnancy Symptoms You Might Not Expect
Gallery
You expected the glowy skin and gorgeous bump—but probably not the itchy boobs or extra gas. Here are 22 strange but normal pregnancy symptoms you might not know about.
Advertisement
Reasons for a C-Section: Planned and Emergency
Article
While some C-sections are scheduled in advance, others happen after the woman begins laboring naturally. Here are common reasons for planned and emergency C-sections.
In Search of Sleep
Article
Expert advice on how to get a good night's sleep -- tonight.
Breast Changes Before and After Pregnancy
Article
Here's how your breasts change throughout pregnancy and after Baby is born.
20 Relaxation Ideas When You've Got 20 Minutes
Article
Hey, new momma! Did your baby finally fall asleep? We know those chores have been piling up during your maternity leave, but drop the baby's laundry and do something for yourself instead. 
The Importance of Other Mommy Friends
Article
I felt like the loneliest new mom in town until I discovered that making friends is easier when you have babies in common.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com