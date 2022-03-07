Stacey Stapleton

You expected the glowy skin and gorgeous bump—but probably not the itchy boobs or extra gas. Here are 22 strange but normal pregnancy symptoms you might not know about.
Advertisement
While some C-sections are scheduled in advance, others happen after the woman begins laboring naturally. Here are common reasons for planned and emergency C-sections.
In Search of Sleep
Article
Expert advice on how to get a good night's sleep -- tonight.
Here's how your breasts change throughout pregnancy and after Baby is born.
Hey, new momma! Did your baby finally fall asleep? We know those chores have been piling up during your maternity leave, but drop the baby's laundry and do something for yourself instead.
I felt like the loneliest new mom in town until I discovered that making friends is easier when you have babies in common.