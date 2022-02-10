Sona Charaipotra is senior editor, Trends and Features, at Parents.com, where she joined the team in 2021. Previously, she held editorial roles at The Bump, What to Expect, Barnes & Noble, and People, and she's written for publications from the New York Times to TeenVogue. After getting her BA in journalism at Rutgers University, Sona earned her Masters in screenwriting from NYU and an MFA in creative writing from the New School. She's the author of the YA books Symptoms of a Heartbreak and How Maya Got Fierce, and co-author of Rumor Game and Tiny Pretty Things, now a Netflix original series. Sona is a former We Need Diverse Books board member, and co-founded CAKE Literary, a book packager focused on diverse titles. She lives in New York City with her writer husband and two superhero kids. When she's not on deadline (or even when she is!), find her on the web talking about books, Bollywood movies, and chai.