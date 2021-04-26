Simon Perry

"[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells us.
Advertisement
Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms
Article
The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession.
It's unclear whether Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will stay behind in California
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday
"It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Zara's husband Mike Tindall said.
Prince Harry Writes Emotional Foreword to Book About Kids Coping with Loss: 'I Know How You Feel'
Article
The Duke of Sussex has written a moving foreword in a new book helping children cope with the loss of a parent.