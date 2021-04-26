Simon Perry
Meghan Markle and Archie Spoke with the Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral, Says Source
"[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells us.
Prince William and Prince Harry Won't Walk Next to Each Other at Prince Philip's Funeral, Palace Confirms
The brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips, is set to walk between them in the funeral procession.
Prince Harry Expected to Return to U.K. for Grandfather Prince Philip's Funeral
It's unclear whether Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will stay behind in California
Prince Philip Dead—the Love of Queen Elizabeth's Life Was 99
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday
Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Welcomes Baby Boy After Giving Birth in Her Bathroom
"It was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down, 'brace-brace-brace,' " Zara's husband Mike Tindall said.
Prince Harry Writes Emotional Foreword to Book About Kids Coping with Loss: 'I Know How You Feel'
The Duke of Sussex has written a moving foreword in a new book helping children cope with the loss of a parent.
Palace Hiring Outside Lawyers to Look Into Meghan Markle Bullying Claims: Report
"Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward," a palace spokesperson tells us.
Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: 'Concerning' Issues Were Raised
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," reads a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Likely to Lose Their Official Royal Roles Soon: Sources 
As their "probation" year comes to an end, Queen Elizabeth is expected to decree that they can’t keep their official royal and military roles.
Prince Louis' Brand New (Rainbow!) Birthday Portraits Have a Special Meaning: See All 5!
Kate Middleton took the adorable photos while isolating at their country home earlier this month.
Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Has 'Mild Symptoms' But in 'Good Health'
The 71-year-old and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are at Birkhall, their Balmoral estate in Scotland
Kate Middleton Opens Up About 'Isolation' She Felt When Prince George Was a Baby
The couple lived in Wales while Prince William was in the Royal Air Force, which often required overnight shifts and periods away from home.
Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn't Want Any More Children
Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to sons Prince Louis, Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photo of Archie to Wish Prince Charles a Happy Birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid tribute to Prince Charles on social media with a photo of Prince Louis.
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Poke Fun at Their Ginger Hair as They Team Up for Mental Health Day
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran teased their collaboration with a video posted on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page Wednesday.
Surprise! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Archie on His First Official Outing in South Africa
“I think he knows exactly what’s going on," the Duke of Sussex said of his son during his first royal engagement.
Missing Toy Monkey Found at Buckingham Palace and Returned to Schoolgirl After Letter to Queen
Savannah Hart, 5, from Australia lost her toy monkey Harriet during a tour of the palace with her family.
