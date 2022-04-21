Sierra Hoeger

Sierra Hoeger works as an editorial apprentice for Parents. She is currently wrapping up her senior year at Iowa State University, where she will earn a degree in journalism and mass communications with a minor in apparel, merchandising, and design. When she's not writing product round-ups, interviewing TikTok couples, or updating stories for Parents, she can be found at a local coffee shop, hanging out on her porch with a good book in tow, or hanging out with friends.
